COVID-19: Nigeria registers 1,683 cases in 3 days as infections surge again

NIGERIA has r e c o r d e d more than 500 COVID-19 cases in daily figure for the third time on Friday as the government struggles to deal with a new and more infectious variant of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said figures on Saturday morning showed another 590 cases were reported.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that on July 28, some 535 cases were reported; on July 29, 558 were registered and on July 30, 590 cases were logged, which is now the highest daily increase in the country since March 4, 2021, when 708 cases were registered.

According to the NCDC, the number of cases is rising, so is the country’s testing capacity since the peak of the first…