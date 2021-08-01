FAO, Ondo, explore opportunities for transforming food systems

In the effort to strengthen partnership for boosting food production, promoting agriculture value chains and ensuring the sustainability of production systems, the Ondo State Government officials called on the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to sustain support to the state with more initiatives and options to drive the process.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, while on a courtesy call to the FAO representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Organisation of the West African States (ECOWAS), Mr Fred Kafeero, at the United Nations House in Abuja said the vision is to ‘transform agriculture in the state’, lift the status of the…