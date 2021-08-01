FG, citizens should hold one-day prayer to avert war in Nigeria —Adeniyi

General Overseer of Christ the Alpha and Omega Gospel Church, Iyana Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, Reverend Joseph Sunday Adeniyi, has said the Federal Government and all citizens in the country should engage in a one-day prayer session to avert war in the country.

The cleric, in a release made available to the Tribune Church News, said the Lord had revealed to him that Nigerians should engage in the prayer to avert war and ensure restoration of peace afterwards.

“This is not a religious or ethnic issue, but an intercession exercise for all and sundry in the nation, from the number one citizen of the country to the youngest person in the nation,” he added.

According to him, “on the said…