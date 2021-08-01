If nothing is done now, Nigeria will become a failed state like Somalia, Anglican bishop tells FG

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rev. Paul Udogu, has called on federal and state governments across the country to be sensitive to the suffering and welfare of the masses.

According to him, if nothing is done to address the rise in insecurity in the country, Nigeria will become a failed state like Somalia.

The bishop stated this during the fifth synod of the church held at the Church Cathedral in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area at the weekend.

Udogu also frowned on the present state of the economy which is biting hard on private businesses and organisations.

“Price of essential commodities changes per minute. The price of foodstuff, cement and other building…