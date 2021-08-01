NDLEA recovers 35 wraps of cocaine from lady’s underwear at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Saturday 31st July, 2021, recovered 35 wraps of cocaine from the underwear of a lady, Okafor Ebere Edith during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cote D’voire, to Monrovia, Liberia at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The suspect who kept the pellets of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the Airport was however picked up for search and questioning during which the wraps of the illicit drug were found on her.

During preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking.

Another suspect, Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male…