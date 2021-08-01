NYSC: Any relevance in today’s Nigeria?

I heard this joke on social media: A man was asked to define the difference between the PDP and APC; he said: Under PDP, when someone dies, cows are slaughtered to bury the person; but under APC, when a cow dies, human beings are slaughtered to bury the cow! Akika!

Last Wednesday, five prospective NYSC members travelling to the NYSC orientation camp lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident. According to a release issued by the NYSC Director of Press and Media Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, the five victims were from Akwa Ibom and Imo states and the accident occurred around 2am along the Abaji/Kwali expressway in Abuja. The NYSC expressed its “deep sense of sorrow” to the bereaved…