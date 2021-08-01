Repositioning the gaming industry for better performance, revenue generation

THE Nigerian sports betting and gaming industry has grown astronomically in the last few years. This exceptional growth can be attributed to the large population, especially the number of youths, increased access to digital telephones, successful internet penetration, increased access to internet-enabled devices and significant awareness being engendered by National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

However, in spite of the huge number of people engaged in betting, government generated less than N1billion revenue from the gaming industry in 2019. Global trends have also shown that the gaming and lottery industry, if well regulated, is a major sector for the generation of revenue…