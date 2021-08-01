Security operatives kill kidnap kingpin who once abducted own father for N4m ransom in Kogi

The Kogi State security operatives in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday killed a kidnap kingpin in a gun duel.

He was once reported to have kidnapped his own farther and collected a ransom of 4 million naira

The deceased criminal was known for his numerous ventures of kidnapping and armed robbery and has always being in the eyes of the law enforcement agency but unfortunately met his waterloo when encountered by security operatives in the area.

Also, it was reported that a combined operation led by Olamaboro Local Government Chairman, Hon. Adejoh Friday Nicodemus involving both teams from the neighborhood nabbed another kidnap agent identified as Kizito Ocheme…