Tinubu hale and hearty, not in any hospital ― Media aide

National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hale and hearty, and not in any hospital as he has no medical problem that would require hospitalization, contrary to rumour doing the rounds, says his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Rahman made this known on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, even as he disclosed that the former Lagos State governor was out of the country at the moment but would be back shortly.

This was just as he expressed worries, querying who really is afraid of Tinubu, warning that those wishing him evil or dead should be careful and know that the matter of life and death is in God’s hand only.

