30 of 65 verified private jets liable to pay required duties —Customs

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says 30 out of 65 private airplanes verified so far are liable to pay required duties to the Federal Government.

The Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Attah explained that some of these airplanes came into the country by ‘Temporary Importation’ agreement, which he said allowed them to bring the jets without payment because it was secured by bond.

He said thereafter many of them failed to pay on the expiration of the agreement which necessitated the verification.

He stated with…