Access Bank to give 1,000 women free breast, cervical screening

Access Bank, through the W Initiative, has partnered with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to provide free breast and cervical screening treatments for 1,000 women in Lagos State in an effort to fight breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria,

The W Initiative, which is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women is dedicated to Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering women in business; women and family; as well as young professional women.

At the core of the Bank’s business is providing opportunities to access affordable healthcare services amongst other offerings available to women.

Speaking at the launch, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, said “Early…