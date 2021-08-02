CJN appoints Justice Garba as new NJI administrator

Justice Salisu Garba has been appointed as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) by the board of governors of the institute.

The NJI board, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad announced this in a statement after its meeting held on July 15, 2021.

Justice Garba is taking over from Justice Rosaline Bozimo (Rtd), whose tenure as the Administrator of the Institute ended on July 31, 2021.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah said in the statement that, Justice Garba, who was until his new appointment, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, voluntarily retired to enable him to…