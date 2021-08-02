Customs arrest 2 suspected smugglers, impound 6x20ft containers of logs of woods

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Imo State, has arrested two suspected smugglers in connection with the exportation of three trucks of unprocessed woods to outside countries.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday, by the Zone ‘C’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Jerry Attah, said that the unit also intercepted the 6x20ft containers of logs of woods which contravened schedule 6 of the extant Common External Tariff (CET) along Industrial road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Attah said that the Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘C’, Ag. ACG Olusemire Kayode, while displaying the intercepted items at the zonal headquarters, Port…