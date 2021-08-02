Gombe elects ward executives in peaceful, transparent process

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Sunday, was at his Jekadafari Ward in Gombe metropolis where he attended and participated in the affirmation of the result of the APC Ward Congress conducted through consensus method.

Recall that stakeholders of the APC in Gombe State had adopted a resolution to hold the party’s congresses at ward, local government and state levels via consensus in line with the guidelines of the National Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

The exercise went simultaneously and peacefully across all the 114 wards of the state.

A team from the National Headquarters of the APC, under the chairmanship of Dr Danjuma Dabo, presided over the…