H1’2021: Unity Bank grows PBT by 34%, records N23bn gross earnings

Nigeria’s retail lender, Unity Bank Plc has declared half-year result posting gross earnings of 23.6 billion Naira, which is a three per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

A review of the unaudited half year result (H1’2021) released to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the lender showed notable improvement across key financial matrices.

The Bank grew bottom-line by 34 per cent as Profit before Tax (PBT) moved up significantly in positive territory to close at N1.50 billion from N1.12 billion recorded in H2 2020.

Similarly, the Profit After Tax, PAT closed at N1.38 billion within the period under review from N1.03 billion recorded in the corresponding…