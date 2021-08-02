Investors gain N30.1bn as market begins August with positive sentiments

Nigerian equities trading opened the week and the month of August with bullish performance, leaving the All Share Index (ASI) with 0.2 per cent appreciation at the close of activities on Monday.

Basically, the positive outing was enhanced by investors interest in MTN Nigeria stocks as the bellwether closed market with 1.8 per cent appreciation in its share value.

Consequently the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ASI settled at 38,604.72 basis points, as, the Year-to-Date loss moderated to -4.1 per cent.

On Monday, investors earned N30.1 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N20.11 trillion as against N20.08 trillion it closed the July with.

However, as measured by market breadth,…