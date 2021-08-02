LCCI, NACCIMA charge FG on job creation, quality education

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) have called on the federal government to embark on massive job creation, create a quality educational system, and come up with infrastructure that supports entrepreneurship, to discourage the alarming trend of irregular migrations in the country.

Making this charge, over the weekend at a seminar on World’s Day Against Trafficking in Persons, organised by LCCI, in collaboration with some non-governmental organisations, in Lagos, were LCCI’s President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje and Director General, NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni.

In her welcome…