Malami donates food items to IDPs

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) through his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Khadimiya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) last weekend donated 700 bags of assorted food items to the Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Zuru Emirate Council of Kebbi State.

The Public Secretary of the NGO, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombale, in a press statement signed and made available to the Tribune Online quoted the Minister as saying that he was concerned about the well being of Internally Displaced Persons hence his decision to make the food items available to them through the NGO at their various camps in the Zuru Emirates.

