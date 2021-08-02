NAPPS impact on State economic index significant ― Oyetola

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has commended members of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in the state for their immense contribution to the development of Osun’s economy.

Oyetola who described their impacts on the state socioeconomic index as significant said their efforts in the area of engaging some individuals among those on the street in their services can never be played down.

The governor disclosed these through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during an engagement meeting with the body at the Centre for Civic Engagement, Osogbo.

He noted that the Proprietors have been partners in progress with the state…