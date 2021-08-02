



Okebukola makes case for reappointments of Oloyede, Adamu-Rasheed as JAMB, NUC bosses

A former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Professor Peter Okebukola has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the reappointment of both Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, and Prof Is-haq Oloyede as Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board respectively. The renowned educationist in a statement on […]

