Public wellbeing through voluntary tax compliance

“I remember one of the witty but wisdom-laden sayings of the hero of our current democratic dispensation. The man that the stadium in which this event is taking place is named after, Aare MKO Abiola. He once said: “No one can clap with one hand”. The task of building our future is a collective task. It is beyond what I alone can shoulder or the team that will work with me in government. Rather, it is an Aaro that we owe each other.” This was pulled from the inaugural speech of the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, when he was being sworn into office on 29th May, 2019 at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta. What remains striking and unforgettable with regards to that address,…