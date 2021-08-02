World Bank on Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio

FOR good reason, the country’s worsening security situation has dominated the headlines. No matter where you turn, Nigerians are sharing the same fears, whether of being kidnapped on the highway or attacked in the privacy of their homes. At no other time in the history of the country has the average citizen felt more vulnerable. However, while the focus on everyday security is totally justified, it tends to draw attention away from another imminent danger facing the republic. This is the danger of economic collapse. As we have pointed out in previous editorials, Nigeria is a country living beyond its means, a grim reality again underscored by the World Bank Country Director for…