You’ve a role to rid the country of insecurity challenges, Don tells journalists

A University teacher, Prof Mohammed Shafiu Abdullahi has said journalists have a vital role to rid the country of the present insecurity challenges.

This was even as he cautioned journalists against sensational reportage that will overheat the present insecurity bedevilling the country.

He made his views known in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

The university lecturer said journalists as the fourth realm of the estate have a vital role to play in complementing the government’s efforts.

Prof Abdullahi who is also the Acting Registrar, National Board for Islamic and Arabic Studies(NBAIS), Kaduna noted with concern how some media outfits compromise ethical standards by becoming agents of…