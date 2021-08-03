1,390 rice farmers get seedlings, fertilisers, pesticides in Kaduna

Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Kaduna State chapter has distributed rice seedlings, fertilisers and pesticides to 1,390 farmers across the three senatorial zones for the 2021 wet season farming.

The association said beneficiaries were picked in areas that were not or were less affected by banditry.

Thus, 900 rice farmers in Zone one Senatorial District were beneficiaries, while 190 and 300 rice farmers were beneficiaries from zone two and three respectively.

Speaking during the distribution of the agricultural inputs, RIFAN State chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Numbu, said the inputs were loans which the beneficiaries have to pay either in cash or commodity exchange during…