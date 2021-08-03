2023: APC, PDP have failed, don’t vote them —Jega 

THE former chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has called on Nigerians not to vote for the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in the 2023 general election. This is because, in his view, the two major parties are like Siamese twins of corruption, hence it was high time Nigerians looked for a credible alternative.

Speaking in a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa programme on Monday, the Professor of Political Science noted: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years.

“Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of…