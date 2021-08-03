Aggrieved APC stakeholders set for showdown as govs, ministers hijack structures

DESPITE the renewed threats of severe sanction by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), aggrieved members of the party, on Monday, remained adamant in their rejection of the conduct of last Saturday’s ward congress across the country.

Some are threatening total showdown just as others have declared their intention to petition the Appeal Committee of the party on the conduct and outcome of the congress.

The development is coming against the backdrop of mixed fortunes for some major stakeholders in the governing party based on the results of the congress.

The outcome of the congress seems to have altered the political calculations and projects of some political…