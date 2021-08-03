Inadequate infrastructure major challenge in most public varsities ― NAUS

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), has lamented the dearth of infrastructure and facilities for enhanced teaching and learning in some public universities in Nigeria.

Senate President of NAUS, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, spoke on Tuesday when he led a delegation of the Senate Leadership of NAUS on an unscheduled visit to the Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

The students passed a vote of confidence on the management of the University, after they engaged all the critical stakeholders in the university, conducted a facility tour, and engaged the Students’ Union Government.

Lawal noted that despite huge sums of funds allocated to education by both Federal and State Governments…