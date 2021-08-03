Lawyers begin boycott of Edo High Court 6 over judge’s alleged high handedness, impudence

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday made good its threat as it began a boycott of the Benin High Court 6, presided over by Justice Courage Ogbebor, over her alleged high handedness and impudence to the members of the bar.

The Benin NBA, had on Monday took a resolution to boycott Justice Ogbebor court, premising their action on the litany of complaints from both senior and junior lawyers over the justice’s attitudes to the lawyers, a situation whicj came to a head, when Ogbebor was alleged to have delayed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN),in her court, instructing him to wait till the end of the sitting.

“It is against our practice as once a SAN is in the…