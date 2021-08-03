Leadership crisis hits education parastatals as tenure of Oloyede, Rasheed, 15 others end

OVER 17 parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education are facing leadership crises as the tenure of all the chief executive officers are said to have expired with no clear directive from the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to the affected officers on whether to hand over to the next person in command or continue their work.

Nigerian Tribune checks on Monday revealed apparent confusion in some of the agencies while some of the affected chief executive officers have stopped work following the expiration of their tenure.

Most chief executives in education parastatals were appointed on August 1, 2016 and inaugurated on August 2, with a four-year tenure, which…