Meeting with ASUU, successful ― Labour Minister

The interactive meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) aimed at evaluating the implementation of the Memorandum of Action(MOA) entered into by the parties has successfully ended in Abuja.

Both Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed satisfaction at the end of the meeting late last night.

Addressing the press after the closed-door meeting, the minister said the meeting evaluated seven key issues, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the implementation stages of what he termed “work in progress.”

Ngige who stated that some of the items in the MOA…