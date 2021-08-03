Police arrest man for beating 11-year-old stepson to death in Ebonyi 

Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 33-year-old man, Martin Odanwu, for allegedly killing his 11-year-old stepson, named Destiny.

Odanwu was said to have beaten the boy to death for being outside their home at an odd hour. The incident occurred at Amaofia Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by the Ohaukwu police command and taken to the state police headquarters in Abakaliki where he is currently being detained.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has ordered full investigation into the killing.

She said that on 27 July, 2021, two persons from Umuogudu…