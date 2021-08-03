Saraki, Anyim, Imoke, Dakwambo meet aggrieved Oyo PDP politicians

Steps towards uniting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state continued on Tuesday, with the PDP National Reconciliatory and Strategy Committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki having meetings with some of the aggrieved politicians, in Ibadan.

Tuesday’s double meetings began with a first meeting with the likes of Adebisi Olopoeyan, Nureni Akanbi at Carlton Gate Hotel, Ibadan, and another meeting held at the presidential lodge of the government house, Ibadan, with Mulikat Adeola-Adeola, Micheal Okunlade, Hazeem Gbolarunmi and others in attendance.

Other members of the PDP Committee that joined Saraki in meeting the aggrieved Oyo PDP stakeholders were former Cross…