SSANIP threatens industrial action over unlawful sack of workers, 20 months unpaid salaries in Abia Poly

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has threatened industrial actions over the unlawful sack of workers in Abia State Polytechnic by the state government and the failure of the government to pay 27 months salaries of the workers.

The union also frowned at the “unrepentant disposition” of some state governments to the issue of adequate funding of Polytechnics in their domains, adding that the cases of incomplete/non-payment of salaries of members, arbitrarily and illegal sacking of staff, non-remittance of deducted checkoff dues, were unacceptable.

In a communique issued after the SSANIP General Executive Council (GEC) meeting held at the Labour House, Abuja,…