The oath of secrecy at the State House

IN what would appear to be a furtive move to shroud everything around the presidency in secrecy, about 42 staffers of the State House, Abuja, were forced to swear an oath of secrecy by the authorities last week. The oath of secrecy and declaration of secrecy was reportedly administered to the affected staff by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court. The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijani Umar, allegedly threatened the staff with dire consequences as spelt out in the public service rules if they divulged confidential and classified information without due authorisation. It is worthy of note that the Official Secrets Act, 1962, which…