Viral video: Edo govt suspends college principal, housemaster

The Edo State Government, on Tuesday, suspended the Principal and the Akenzua Hall House Master of Edo College, Benin, over a video which went viral on Monday, depicting a senior student of the school, mercilessly beating a junior student who was naked.

In a statement endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osaradion Ogie, on Tuesday, the government expressed shock that at the video.

The State government stated that the Ministry of Education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who were writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final…