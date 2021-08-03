Why Kyari’s extradition may be long ― Ozekhome

Extradition, of the replaced Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over his indictment by the unsealed court documents of the United States may last longer than expected, if the laws and procedures are followed, a Senior Advocate Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has said.

He made this position public while he explained the implication of the indictment to the laws of Nigeria and the Extradition Treaty between Nigeria and the United States of America.

Ozekhome who was on Channels TV programme monitored by our correspondent, on Tuesday, said Nigerians should avert their minds to the extradition battle fought by late Sen. Buruji Kashamu which lasted up…