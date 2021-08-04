Again, Police rescue kidnapped victim, kill one suspected kidnapper in Benue

The Operatives of Operation Zenda of Benue State Command, on Wednesday, rescued a kidnapped victim, Mr Peter Ogbonna, in Ugba town, headquarters of Logo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement issued by the command public relations officer, Catherine Anene, said one of the suspected kidnappers died during a gun duel with policemen.

The kidnapped victim who is a businessman in Ugba, headquarters of Logo local government area of the state was said to have been kidnapped last Thursday.

The rescue mission happened barely three days after the same operatives of Operation Zenda rescued the Commissioner’s wife and her driver in the state.

Three suspected kidnappers were…