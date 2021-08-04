Akeredolu: How Supreme Court verdict reopened old wounds 

Beyond the legal jigsaw surrounding the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the October 2020 governorship election in Ondo State are inherent permutations relating to the politics of the 2023 elections in the country, writes TAIWO AMODU.

The July 28, 2021 judgement of the Supreme Court on the Appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last October Governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) challenging the mandate of the sitting governor and All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate in that election, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rekindled the deep-seated animosity in the ruling party.

Contrary to the claim by the APC…