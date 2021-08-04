Allegation of N45,000 board exam fees against OYSCHST management false, baseless ― Governing council

The chairman, Governing Council of Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), Eleyele, Ibadan, Dr Aaron Ola Ogundiwin has described the allegation of N45,000 board examination fees levelled against the management of the institution as false and baseless.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OYSCHST, Mr Sola Samuel Ojewole, which was forwarded to Tribune Online.

According to the statement, “while the council and management were not served with the letter of allegations, nor informed about the alleged matter, but due to gravity and seriousness of the allegations, we held a meeting to investigate the matter and found the…