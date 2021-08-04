Ebonyi govt returns missing girl to Kogi

The Ebonyi State Government, on Wednesday, returned one Miss Halimat to its Kogi State counterparts months after she was declared missing in the state after consuming a soft drink suspected to be drugged by a stranger in her home.

It was gathered that Halimat who had lost her memory since the incident, was allegedly drugged after taking a popularly soft drink in her home town in Uhodo in the Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Halimat attestation, they added substance in the drink that made her lost consciousness and could not remember anything.

When asked about how she got to Ebonyi State, the lady explained that she had no memory of activities that took place after…