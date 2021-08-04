



Tribune Online

FG affirms commitment to border demarcation between Nigeria, Cameroon

The Federal Government has affirmed its commitment to the finalisation of the boundary demarcation exercise between Nigeria and Cameroon. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) made this known while receiving the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General For West Africa and Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif who […]

FG affirms commitment to border demarcation between Nigeria, Cameroon

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune