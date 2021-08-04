Ijebu East LG partners group on rural development

Ijebu Congress, a non-political group, has determined to partner with the Wale Adedayo led-administration in Ijebu East Local Government on rural development in the overall interest of all.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the chairman of the association, Prince Bunmi Mebude, while on a courtesy visit to Adedayo, at the LG Secretariat, in Ogbere.

Mebude in his remarks noted that Ijebu congress specifically was designed to oversee good governance at all levels of government, especially those concerning the Ijebu nation and more importantly remain a strong advocate for the mass of the people.

He further spoke on the possibility of upgrading the status of the popular Ijebu Imusin market to…