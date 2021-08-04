Koko master, D’banj becomes NEXIM ambassador

Popular entertainer, Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has signed an endorsement deal with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) as its brand ambassador at the bank’s head office in Abuja.

This development was disclosed on Tuesday, 3, August 2021, by the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) via its official Instagram page.

According to the bank, a partnership deal was secured with the Koko master as brand ambassador in order to further create awareness and sensitization for the Bank’s newly launched products; the Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Export Facility (SMEEF) initiatives.

The initiatives; Women and Youth Export Facility…