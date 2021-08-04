KSCDA presents cheques to 10 communities out of N143m grant for community, group development plans

Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (KSCDA) has presented cheques to communities out of the N143 million grant for community and group development plans in Kogi State for various projects of their needs.

The communities are Agassa Widows, Ojochegbe widows, Ire Abana, Igbaruku, New-Zango Layout and Bagido.

Others are Ife-Olukotun, Ukpolojogene, Inike and Zango-Daji Communities.

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, during the flag-off of community-driven development policy and a N143million grant for community and group development plans said is underscored by the need to sustainably reduce poverty by increasing access of the poor and vulnerable to infrastructure for…