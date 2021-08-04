Man rapes 14-year-old disabled teenager in Ondo

A 54-year-old man, identified as Kingsley, has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for raping a 15-year-old disabled girl in the Oke-Aro area of the state capital, Akure.

Kingsley who lived in the same community with the deaf and dumb teenager was said to have lured the girl to an uncompleted building in the area and raped her.

According to an eyewitness, the 54-year-old was caught in the act in the uncompleted building and was apprehended by the residents of the area who handed him to the security agents.

The source however said the suspect had received the beating of his life before the arrival of the policemen from the ‘B Division at Oke-Aro, who saved him from being…