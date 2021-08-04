Meron Hadero makes history as first Ethiopian to win AKO Caine Prize

THE AKO Caine Prize for African Writing has announced Meron Hadero as the 2021 winner of the prize for her short story ‘The Street Sweep’ published in ZYZZYVA journal in 2018, making her the first Ethiopian writer to win the prize since the its inception in 2000.

The chair of the prize judging panel, Goretti Kyomuhendo, announced Hadero as the winner of the £10,000 prize in a film released on Monday, July 26, on the prize’s YouTube channel.

‘The Street Sweep’ tells a story of Getu, an ambitious 18-year-old Ethiopian street sweeper at the crossroads of his life as he negotiates the power dynamics of foreign aid in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

Set against the backdrop of…