Nigerian school principals decry incessant kidnapping of school children

The All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), on Wednesday, lamented the spate of kidnappings in Nigeria, especially the school children, saying God will never forgive those behind the dastardly acts.

ANCOPSS President, Mr Anselm Izuagie, who stated this during the official commissioning of ANCOPSS secretariat in Gwagwalada, Abuja, said the principals of the affected schools feel helpless that they could not protect the children under their watch.

According to him: “It is an unfortunate thing for people to target innocent children and use them as bait to make money and nobody is doing anything about it. You can see, it is on the increase, every day schools…