Plateau under threat of genocide attack from militias ― ECWA president

Piqued by the continuous attack on local communities of Bassa local government area of Plateau State, the President Evangelical Church of Winning All, (ECWA) Reverend Stephen Baba Panyan has stated that the people are being threatened with genocide attacks from the militias.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Plateau State, Reverend Panya, expressed dismay that where the killings and burning are taking place is close to the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army while nothing is being done to tame the militias.

“What is so sad and inexplicable is that many of the villages, where these killings and burnings are taking place, are basically located behind the 3rd Armored Division Barrack of the…