Respect court order, Osborne Foreshore Estate tells developer

Residents of Osborne Foreshore Estate have cried for help and the intervention of the government after a developer, Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, again allegedly blocked the entrance and exit gates of the estate with heavy earth-moving trucks and other construction vehicles.

The action on Wednesday makes it the sixth time such incident will happen within 12 months by the company, completely locking in both residents and visitors to estates as they can neither go out nor can those outside come into the estate.

The Osborne Foreshore Estate 2 Residents Association had, only a week ago, lamented that Lekki Gardens Estate Limited had resumed fully in line with the company’s directive to…