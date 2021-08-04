Tokyo 2020: Governor Bello congratulates record-breaking Oborududu, Brume on clinching medals

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume on winning Silver and bronze medals respectively at the ongoing 2020 Olympic holding in Tokyo, Japan.

Blessing Oborududu won the first-ever medal in Nigeria’s Olympic history in wrestling and first silver medal for the country at the ongoing Tokyo 2020, while Ese Brume won a bronze medal in the long jump event; a feat which was last achieved 25years ago by Chioma Ajunwa.

The Governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, where he hailed the athletes for showing their “can do” Nigerian spirit on the world’s…